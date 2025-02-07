Campaign Image

Health

Goal:

 KES 200,000

Raised:

 KES 100,000

Campaign created by Keith Musebe

Campaign funds will be received by Keith Musebe

Health

Keith is a fighter, but he cannot do this alone. Your donation, no matter how small, will bring us closer to ensuring he receives the care he desperately needs. With your support, we can give Keith a chance at recovery and a future free from pain and uncertainty. Please stand with us in this time of need—every contribution makes a difference. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.










Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
100000.00 KES
1 hour ago

Hi

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo