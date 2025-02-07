Supporting Jonathan Medical Bills

Jonathan is now almost 7 months and has been doing great at home for the most part. He is still on oxygen and a feeding tube. Please pray that he starts to nurse soon, we try everyday and he just seems determined to not progress. His cheeks are starting to becoming very sensitive to the tape that keeps the tubes on his face and we are being slowly pushed in the direction of the G Tube (the one they surgically place directly in the stomach). We feel strongly that we don’t want to do the surgery unless absolutely necessary, please pray he starts to nurse so we can avoid all of the downsides that come alongside surgery.

We have opened up a new givesendgo because our last one ended and within a few weeks we found 2 new doctors that are able to help us with his specific needs, but they are out of pocket.

What we really need is prayer though, if he could start nursing we could avoid so many problems and his fine motor skills could progress even more. God has blessed us immensely with this little guy and we would love to see him thrive.

Please also continue to pray for health, God has answered our prayers and kept Jonathan totally illness free since we’ve been home for the last 5 months! Please pray He continues to keep our home healthy as Jonathan still needs oxygen due to his lungs not being fully developed.





Isaiah 32:17 & 18 has been our daily prayer- God has richly blessed us!