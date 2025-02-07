Snohomish8 Firefighters

Help Those Who Protect Us – Now They Need YOU!



For years, the brave firefighters of Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (SRFR) put their lives on the line to protect our communities. But when they stood by their religious beliefs, they were removed from duty, stripped of their income, and left to fend for themselves—not because of any wrongdoing, but because of an unjust policy that refused to accommodate them.

Now, they’re in a legal battle for their livelihoods and for the religious freedoms of all first responders. They need your help to continue fighting for justice!

🚒 The Story: How Snohomish Firefighters Were Forced Out

In October 2021, Washington State implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare providers, including firefighters. Several Snohomish firefighters applied for and were granted religious exemptions. However, instead of allowing them to work with reasonable accommodations, SRFR placed them on indefinite unpaid leave—a move that financially devastated them and their families.

Despite being told they weren’t fired, these firefighters:

• Lost their paychecks, health benefits, and retirement contributions for over a year.

• Were forced to seek other jobs just to survive.

• Were given no real timeline or pathway back to work, making it functionally the same as termination.

This was not about safety—it was about eliminating those who held religious objections.

In November 2022, these firefighters filed a lawsuit against SRFR, arguing that the unpaid leave was a violation of their religious rights under Title VII. Unfortunately, in January 2024, the U.S. District Court dismissed their case. But they are NOT giving up. They have now appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, where they will continue the fight—not just for themselves, but for every first responder who has faced discrimination for their religious beliefs.

🔥 Why This Matters: Unpaid Leave = Constructive Termination

Some may argue that unpaid leave is different from termination—but legally and financially, it isn’t.

Here’s why:

🚫 They were completely removed from duty—not reassigned or given meaningful accommodations.

💰 They lost their income and benefits, just as if they had been fired.

⏳ They had no control over their return to work, making it indistinguishable from being let go.

⚖️ Federal courts have ruled that indefinite unpaid leave can be legally considered termination, especially when it’s used as a way to force employees out.

If SRFR was truly willing to accommodate religious exemptions, why weren’t these firefighters allowed to work with the same safety measures used for other high-risk employees?

This isn’t just about a local department—this is a fight for religious freedom, fair employment practices, and stopping government overreach against those who serve us.

💵 Where Your Donations Go

This legal battle is far from over, and these firefighters are facing enormous legal fees to continue their appeal.

Your donation will help cover:

✅ Attorney & court costs for the Ninth Circuit appeal

✅ Lost wages & financial relief for firefighters & their families

✅ Public awareness efforts to expose this injustice

🙌 Join the Fight – Stand With Our Firefighters!

These heroes risked their lives for us—now it’s time to stand up for them. Your support, whether a donation or a share, makes a difference!

🔥 Donate today & help them get the justice they deserve! 🔥