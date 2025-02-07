Ember has IVDD and needs spine surgery

Our sweet 5-year-old dachshund, Ember, needs your help. She has been diagnosed with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD)—a common but heartbreaking condition in dachshunds that affects their spine. Unfortunately, despite months of strict recovery efforts, Ember's condition has worsened, and now she needs spinal surgery to walk pain-free again.

Ember’s Journey So Far

In November 2024, we rushed Ember to Charlotte Animal Referral & Emergency (CARE), where neurologist Dr. Jarboe prescribed six weeks of strict crate rest, pain management, and physical therapy. We followed every instruction, made adjustments to our home, and remained hopeful that this would be a one-time issue.

For a while, it seemed like our efforts had paid off. Ember was doing remarkable by week 4. Week 6, we thought we were in the clear! By Week 12, Ember was back to normal (or so we thought).

However, after a routine and much-needed nail trim, she suddenly stopped walking mid-walk during our afternoon pt walk. She cried the whole way home, and we knew we were not in the clear.

Dr. Jarboe had warned us that surgery might be necessary one day—but we were hoping that day would come much later. Sadly, that day is now.

Why This Surgery Means Everything

Ember is more than just a pet—she's our baby girl. We brought her home at just six weeks old in September 2019, and she has been by our side through everything, especially the during the long isolation days of covid in 2020. She has brought us joy, comfort, and unconditional love when we needed it most. She loves car rides. Long trips and walks in the park.

She is still so young, and it breaks our hearts to see her in pain. Right now, without surgery, her daily life is filled with discomfort. But with this procedure, Ember has a real chance to live pain-free and be the happy, playful dachshund she was meant to be.

How You Can Help

Unfortunately, we didn’t think about pet insurance, and it’s too late for Ember now. The cost of spinal surgery is overwhelming, and we cannot do this alone. We are asking for any support you can give to help us cover Ember’s medical expenses and get her the treatment she desperately needs.

Every donation, share, and kind word means the world to us and to Ember. If you’re an animal lover, you understand how much she means to us. Please help us give Ember the chance to walk, run, and live without pain.

Thank you for reading, donating, and sharing—we appreciate you more than words can say.





With gratitude,

Thomas & Sarah





Help Ember Walk Freely Again – Urgent IVDD Surgery Needed