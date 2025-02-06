Beach Reach

Hi everyone! This upcoming spring break, I will be going on my first ever mission trip on March 8-14th to Panama City Beach, FL with my college ministry. We are going to be spreading the gospel around PCB and spread the love of Jesus. This trip is for an important cause and will be an experience to remember for a lifetime. To help fund it, I will be setting up this fundraiser for anybody that would like to contribute. Any support and donations are highly appreciated, and feel free to share as well! I appreciate your generosity :)