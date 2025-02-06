Elias Stevens





Hi everyone,





My name is Elias, and I’m a passionate filmmaker and photographer. I recently flew to Johannesburg, South Africa, to begin an exciting new chapter—starting school and filming a documentary. But upon arrival, I faced a devastating setback: all of my camera equipment—worth over $5,000—was stolen.





This gear wasn’t just equipment; it was my livelihood, bought with years of hard work and savings. Unfortunately, the airline will only reimburse me $1,900, leaving me with a huge gap to replace my essential tools.





I refuse to let this loss stop me from telling meaningful stories through film. That’s why I’m reaching out to my community for help. If you can contribute—whether financially or by sharing this post—it would mean the world to me. Every dollar brings me closer to getting back behind the lens.





🙏 **Ways You Can Help:**

💰 Donate: [https://www.givesendgo.com]

📢 Share: Spread the word by sharing this post

📷 Gear Support: If you know anyone in Johannesburg who can help with temporary equipment, let me know!





Thank you all for your kindness and support. With your help, I can continue my journey as a filmmaker and bring impactful stories to life.





#RestoreElias #FilmmakingSupport #Johannesburg #Photography #CommunityHelp





---





Let me know if you'd like to personalize it further or add any details! 💪📽️