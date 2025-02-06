Supporting Tammy and Tom Parsons

January 15th Tammy experienced a stroke that resulted in being in a coma for three days. She is home now recovering and attending physical therapy, but unable to work. Her biggest health issue right now is her vision. She is waiting to see her neurosurgeon to get some answers.

God Bless Tom who is taking wonderful care of her during her recovery, but still having to work his job.

Along with Tammy, they are also caring for her 80 year old mother who has had several major falls since November. So that is an added stress and expense.

Tammy and Tom are looking at the reality of having to move to a smaller home to save money and less space to care for her.

They could really use our support during this time. They have had a rough past year, and all of the love, prayers and donations would be a tremendous help! Any amount helps and is never too small! All funds will go directly to Tammy for her living and moving expenses.