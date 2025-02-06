Supporting Justin’s journey back to health

Hi. I’m Justin’s mom, Susan, and I’m starting this campaign to help him cover his expenses while he’s unable to work. Justin was admitted into the hospital 2 weeks ago today for what we thought was dehydration due to the stomach flu. Less than 6 hours after being admitted, he coded and we knew we were dealing with something much worse than dehydration. It turned out that he was septic. He had an infection in his body that had spread to his blood and organs. In the process of searching for the cause of the infection, they found that his pacemaker leads had infection growing on them. He’s had a pacemaker for over 13 years due ta heart condition that the medicine he has to take for it, lowers his heart rate. The pacemaker assures that his heart rate stays at 60 beats per minute. But now, the leads that go into the heart are infected so they told us they had to remove them. Which they did, 3 days ago. Unfortunately, because his heart rate is dropping into the low 40’s, all of his cardiac medication was stopped yesterday morning so his pulse would increase. They are hoping that this helps the heart heal faster as they are going to have to put a pacemaker back in…unfortunately against all medical advice, due to the infection still in his body the specialist requires waiting 6 weeks before implanting a new device because of the increased risk of infection of the device but, we don’t have a choice. It’s life or death for him so we have to do it. The campaign that I’m starting is to cover his monthly bills for the next 2 months as he will not be allowed to work. When he is released from the hospital, he will have to have IV antibiotics daily for the infection for 6 weeks. Because they are putting in a PICC line, (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter), he can’t lift or do any strenuous activity. Before he got sick, he was ubering for a local airport while trying to get an IT job in his field of specialty. But now because of the no lifting, he can’t. Please help if you can. We’re not a family that asks for help usually, we figure it out and take care of it ourselves but this time is different. I have no idea what the medical bills are going to be with this. He’s already 14 days in the hospital with some days in ICU and the rest on a cardiac specialty floor but to be honest, we will deal with that later. I just don’t want him to start out negative when he can return to his life. God willing. Thank you for reading our story and if you can’t give, would you please say a prayer for Justin. For his salvation and his healing. ♥️♥️♥️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻