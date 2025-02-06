Support preaching of Gospel in Rural areas Africa

As head team of field evangelist. We go to deep Rural communities in Africa to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and win soul's for christ.

After leading soul's to christ. We support with goods items like, foods, clothing, potable good water system for the communities.

We pay hospital bills for children and elderly that need hospital support.

By doing this. make us to be more relevant and know in most community we go for preaching the word of God.

We seek for support of Christians and kingdom advancement believers in the world. For your kindness donation of any amount you can afford. To promote the gospel of christ Jesus to deep places in Africa. Thanks and remain blessed in Jesus mighty name. Amen



