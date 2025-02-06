Supporting Kaitlyn's Mission

Campaign Image

Campaign created by Kaitlyn Seagrave

Many young adults are often faced with the question, "What do you want to do with your life?" For me, the answer is clear: to serve the Lord's people. God has consistently placed Africa on my heart and this calling has only grown stronger with time. After spending nearly a year in prayer, seeking His guidance, I feel called to take a step of faith-- much like Peter-- and journey to Ghana. 

While I'm still studying for my degree in Early Childhood Education, I'm excited to put my faith in God and my desire to impact children into action. 

In March, I will be heading to Kumasi for a three - month mission, and I am excited for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. As I prepare for this journey, I would greatly appreciate your support in helping me reach my financial goal to make this mission possible. 

Blessings, 

        Kaitlyn Seagrave 

Cole Richardson
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

LETS GOOO

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

I’m so so proud of you! I’ll miss you so much. I know God will use you to do amazing things. -Kayli w :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
4 hours ago

So proud to know you! Praying for you through all this.

Bri Flanegan
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

