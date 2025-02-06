Donate to Alaska Mission Trip 2025

I am very excited for the opportunity to serve on my first ever mission trip! I’ll be traveling to Anchorage Alaska this year (July 12th - 19th). I've heard about this trip for many years while attending West Ridge Church but never had the opportunity to serve due to prior commitments.

The main purpose of this trip will be serving through construction. theCrossing church is in need of a huge renovation project in their church building and they are looking to the body of Christ for help. theCrossing church is a pivotal part of the local community, they provide a place where people can meet Jesus and engage in life-giving community.

Unfortunately, there has been a great spiritual decline over the years and today, it is believed that only 10% of the population of Anchorage, Alaska are evangelical Christian. This is a great opportunity to help a church in this community continue to reach others and change that statistic!

My goal is to raise $1,950.00 total, a $1,000.00 of that total by March 7th to secure my airfare for the trip. I know this is a significant amount to raise but know how amazing our God is!

Would you consider supporting me on this trip? I would love your prayers leading up to and during the trip!



