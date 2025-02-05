Support Megan & Daniel Boneski

Support for Daniel & Megan medical bills

My dear friend Megan needs our help folks! Megan and Daniel Boneski are an amazing couple who have been together since high school. Megan is active in their church and community, she plays piano every Sunday and is always there to help anyone in need. They are just good, honest, hardworking Americans who live week to week like so many of us. Daniel has been struggling with the affects of a very rare disease, gastroparesis, that affects his stomach and digestive system since he was diagnosed in 2013. His diabetes makes this extremely painful condition, difficult to manage, to say the least. His health began to rapidly deteriorate during the 2024 holidays. On Saturday Feb 1st Daniel became critically ill and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, fighting for his life. We prayed non stop those first couple of days and he began to rally and stabilize. He has now been in ICU for 5 days, he was transferred to the ICU at a larger hospital in Lafayette on Monday because of septic shock. He is holding his own and that is definitely prayers answered. He is still very sick, the doctors are hopeful that they can cure the sepsis and stabilize his condition. Megan, who has been the sole source of income for their family since Daniel was diagnosed in 2013, is faced with trying to pay their bills and feed their family, while traveling to and from the hospital daily. His prognosis is a long recovery that will require Megan to be at the hospital as much as possible. Her job is on hold at the moment, this is the reason I am here asking for assistance for this wonderful family. Anything you can spare will be greatly appreciated...God Bless



