Supporting The Evers Family

On February 1, 2025 the Evers family discovered they have high levels of toxic EMF in their home caused by faulty power lines on their street owned by the power company.

For some background, high EMF is proven to cause childhood leukemia. The Everses have a four year old daughter and obviously want to prevent this. She is a happy, healthy little girl and she is their top priority. It would be nice if the power company would prioritize their daughter as well. High EMF is also hazardous to adults and causes migraines, brain fog, anxiety, and insomnia among other things. John David, the father and husband, is a US Army combat veteran and already suffers from all of the above due to multiple TBIs and toxic exposure from burn pits. His symptoms have been exacerbated by the EMF, and Lindsey, the wife and mother, is beginning to show symptoms as well.

On February 5, they learned that they will have to move to avoid further harm. They just moved into their dream home in April 2024, and are out thousands and thousands of dollars. They will have to find housing as well a shop for John David’s blacksmithing business, while still paying their mortgage. They will also have to pay the electrician, make repairs, and pay for gas as they will be driving 120 miles everyday to go back and forth to Lindsey’s parents’ home.

The costs are astronomical, and as a small business and veteran family, they have modest means. Please consider donating to help alleviate some of the costs and damages.