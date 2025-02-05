Faulkner painting need help

Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Troy Faulkner
My Painting company never got back on its feet after all the news coverage they had me on. I'm suffering major financial loss just to be pardoned, they wouldn't even give me back the restitution I payed 10.560.00$ anything will help I just want my bills caught up I lost that money plus 5 months of income. I would appreciate any help givin. God Bless you for just reading this.
Gods love is on you
