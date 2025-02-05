Campaign Image

support for my grandma and little sister

Campaign created by Abel Blackie

Campaign funds will be received by Ekene Banabas Eziagulu

My grand mother has heart failure and needs a heart transplant,which will cost 40millon naira and my little sis has has a kidney infection that has damaged both of her kidneys and requires an urgent kidney replacement,which will cost 28million naira.my family would be forever grateful for your donation,and may God bless you all

