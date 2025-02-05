support for my grandma and little sister

Goal:
NGN ₦68,000,000
Raised:
NGN ₦10,000
Campaign funds will be received by Ekene Banabas Eziagulu
My grand mother has heart failure and needs a heart transplant,which will cost 40millon naira and my little sis has has a kidney infection that has damaged both of her kidneys and requires an urgent kidney replacement,which will cost 28million naira.my family would be forever grateful for your donation,and may God bless you all
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.