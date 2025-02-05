Supporting Vetor Family

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by JoRetta Vetor
Our dog, Johnny Cash, a recent rescue, has a bacterial intestinal infection. He is still at the vet. We need help in paying the roughly $600 bill. Any help would be greatly appreciated in hopes we can give him a good life here at home with us.
I pray that your dog gets better soon .
February 9th, 2025
Thank you everyone for praying! Johnny Cash ate the most soft food he has eating in over 2 weeks!! His meds were mixed in the food. His runny nose is better. I have been putting a small dab of doTerra BREATHE oil under his nose and doing sinus massages in hus face. He loves that massage.
February 8th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
Vet bill doubled. We think Cash has Addison's disease. He is coming home for the weekend Vet bill doubled to $1200.
