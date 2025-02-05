Campaign Image

Supporting Vetor Family

Goal:

 USD $1,200

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by JoRetta Vetor

Campaign funds will be received by JoRetta Vetor

Our dog, Johnny Cash, a recent rescue,  has a bacterial intestinal infection. He is still at the vet. We need help in paying the roughly $600 bill.  Any help would be greatly appreciated in hopes we can give him a good life here at home with us.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Tammy Bieren
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

I pray that your dog gets better soon .

Updates

Update #3

February 9th, 2025

Thank you everyone for praying! Johnny Cash ate the most soft food he has eating in over 2 weeks!! His meds were mixed in the food.  His runny nose is better. I have been putting a small dab of doTerra BREATHE oil under his nose and doing sinus massages in hus face. He loves that massage. 

Improvement #1

February 8th, 2025

Update #2. He is eating soft food from syringe. Had a little bit of soft poo and not diarrhea! This is a big postive Thank you all for praying and givung what you can!   We are hoping. It to ha e to have blood transfusion. We need his streng to buolild up and for all 6 meds to work.   We also have Cash App. $JoRettaVetor
Vet bill doubled to $1200.

February 7th, 2025

Vet bill doubled. We think Cash has Addison's disease. He is coming home for the weekend Vet bill doubled to $1200. 

Prayer Requests

