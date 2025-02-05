Help Sarah Rebuild After the Devastating Los Angel

The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles have been devastating for so many, leaving countless individuals and families grappling with unimaginable loss. It’s difficult to put into words the suffering and sorrow people are experiencing—not only for themselves but for entire communities that have been profoundly changed or are no more.

Among those affected is my sister, Sarah, who lost her home in Malibu, in addition to having a business in the area that is also being negatively impacted by this event.

For many years, as a naturopathic doctor, Sarah has dedicated herself to helping others. She’s a caregiver, a healer, and a steadfast friend to many. Whether it’s offering guidance, support, or a compassionate heart, Sarah has always been there for others in their time of need. Now, we are asking for help on her behalf as she begins to navigate the long road to recovery.

Even as someone who has worked hard to build a successful practice, Sarah—like so many others—faces unanticipated costs and challenges in the wake of such a profound loss. While resources like insurance may assist with some recovery expenses, they are often delayed and limited in scope. In the meantime, we’re asking for help to support Sarah with addressing the costs of starting over.

If you know Sarah, you know she rarely asks for help herself. But this is one of those moments when even the strongest among us need a helping hand.

We also recognize the incredible loss being experienced across Los Angeles and know that many are facing unimaginable hardships. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign or sending a kind word of encouragement would mean the world to Sarah and to those who love her.

Every contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated and will go directly toward helping Sarah rebuild her life. Together, we can help her regain stability and show her she’s not alone in this journey.

Click the link to donate, share this campaign with others, or leave a message of encouragement today.

Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and for standing by Sarah as she begins this journey of recovery alongside so many others she cares for deeply.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Gwen Murphy