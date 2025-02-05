RORE Setup & First Year Operations

RORE (Redeemed Online Remnant Ecclesia) Mission Statement



RORE exists as a gathering place for the redeemed, where believers grow in personal relationship with YHWH and are discipled outside the walls of institutional churches. We are a Spirit-led body, working together across the fivefold ministry to build up the Ecclesia as God originally intended—a people empowered by the Holy Spirit to be His hands and feet on the earth.



Our purpose is to support Kingdom work, ensuring those called to intercede, teach, worship, and minister can fulfill their assignments without financial hindrance. Through prayer, prophetic insight, and practical support, RORE seeks to strengthen the leadership of our nation and advance God’s plan.



We trust in God’s provision and direction, knowing He is decentralizing the "church" and realigning His people for the days ahead. Our commitment is to remain faithful, accountable, and replaceable if we ever stray from His truth. [end of mission statement]



I am prompted by the Holy Spirit to post this need so that He can provide what is needed to move forward with setup costs and the first year's operating costs (president salary, board of director stipends & other expenses). Only if the Holy Spirit directs you to donate, then do so, other wise please pray for the ministry to achieve and do the work that Abba Father intends according to His Will. To YHWH be all the Glory, Honor & Praise, not me. May GOD Bless you & yours, immediately & forevermore, in the Mighty Name of King Yeshua!!!

