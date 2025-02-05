Molly Marie Rose Gayle

Raised:
USD $550
As many of you know, Molly’s passing was sudden, unexpected and untimely. This account is to raise money for her cremation and memorial service. In lieu of flowers, etc please consider a donation.
We are so sorry for your loss.
Holding you all so close. May Molly rest in peace.
So very sorry for your family’s loss.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.