Support due to draught

Help Bring Water and Hope to Nakuru, Kenya

Dear Friends,

I am reaching out with a heartfelt plea for my community in Nakuru, Kenya. We are facing a severe drought, and families are struggling to access clean water for drinking, cooking, and farming. The once fertile lands are now dry and cracked, livestock are perishing, and food shortages are becoming more critical by the day.

In our community, many families rely on small-scale farming to survive, but without water, their crops have failed, and their livelihoods are at risk. Women and children walk for miles daily in search of water, often finding only contaminated sources that lead to disease and suffering. The situation is dire, and we cannot face it alone.

I am raising funds to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions. Your donation will help us:

- Supply clean drinking water by trucking in water to the most affected areas.

- Build sustainable water solutions like boreholes and rainwater harvesting systems.

- Support farmers with drought-resistant crops and irrigation systems to restore food security.

- Provide emergency food aid to families struggling to survive.

Every dollar you give will bring relief and hope to people who desperately need it. Imagine the joy of a mother knowing her children can drink clean water, the relief of a farmer seeing crops grow again, and the renewed strength of a community that refuses to give up.

Please, stand with us in this urgent time of need. Your generosity can save lives and help us build a more resilient future. Thank you for caring and making a difference!

Donate today and be part of the change.