Help Imandra and Angel in their recovery

Ladies, by now you've probably heard that our sister Imandra Johnson and her daughter Angel lost their home and all their possessions this week in a house fire. Our hearts break for them and I'm sure we'd all like to do something to help. In case you didn't know, Imandra is the daughter of Elder Wayne Crocker of Alabama, and Angel is his granddaughter. I've started a givesendgo campaign as a means of raising money for her and Angel to get back on their feet. Please spread the word about this campaign to your individual churches as well as church members and let's see if we can get Imandra and Angel some help to recover. God bless you all in advance, and let's pitch in for these faithful ladies.