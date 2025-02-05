Get Us Back On The Road

We are Dan & Kim Saunders and we are based in Liverpool. We are pioneering a new national youth movement called BOLD, largely at our own expense, and the vehicle is essential to our ministry to youth and young adults. En-route to a recent youth event we were running in Birmingham our car broke down on the M6. In need of a new gearbox, clutch and other things we need to find £2800 asap to get it back on the road. Having explored all the options available to us, we have concluded that paying for the repairs is our best option. So we are asking you to help - donations no matter how small would be much-appreciated.

The vehicle is a Ford Grand Tourneo Connect (pictured above). It has 7 seats which can fold down to allow the transportation of equipment such as PA, lighting etc, and is often used to transport young people to and from various events. Kim uses the vehicle twice a week to transport her to and from work in Preston. Dan also uses the vehicle to support a few elderly gentlemen by doing their weekly shopping. We are also parents to teenage children, providing essential taxi services to them and as a family we love a good road trip. Suffice to say having no vehicle for even a short period of time is extremely challenging.

The work is going to take a couple of weeks to carry out and we need a good bulk of the money before they are even able to start.

PLEASE HELP!!



