Noel's Car repair struggles

Hello friends I'm Noel. I have been struggling with getting the funds to repair my vehicle. I'm an average guy that has had a lot of difficulties recently. After a long job hunt I have finally landed a full time job that pays well. However with the distance between my home and work. I need my vehicle now more than ever. What would be a 20 minute drive takes about 2 hours one way on the public transportation system. 4 hours round trip. If I don't miss the bus. I'm also a part time Driving instructor for University students. I'm trying to finish my bachelor's degree in the next school year, but I'm currently on an extended leave of absence. My goal is to focus my finances towards school. However car repairs are setting me back. If the car were an old one I wouldn't try to get it repaired. However it is a 2018 Kia Soul that I'm still paying for. I have been praying constantly for a break. I'm hoping and praying for help.