Study Abroad 2025!

Hello, friends!! I am trying to raise money to help cover the costs to study abroad in Krakow this summer! I will have the remarkable opportunity to study history and philosophy at a local university, go on pilgrimage to various religious sites, and engage in several service projects with the local community, especially with Ukrainian refugees fleeing their home country due to the ongoing war. I am grateful for any support and thank you if you are able to even send just a few dollars!! God bless you all ❤️