Campaign Image

Help lay our beloved David to rest

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $220

Campaign created by Rachelle Roark

Campaign funds will be received by Rachelle Roark

Help lay our beloved David to rest

On Feb. 3, 2025 my father David passed away unexpectedly. He did not have anything prepared for this and I financially do not have enough to take care of all the expenses. David is a father of 2, grandfather of 2 and great-grandfather of 3. He was loved so much, and he will be missed. Please help me to lay my father to rest or share if you can. Thank you, with love, David’s daughter, Rachelle

Recent Donations
Show:
Joe Jasso
$ 50.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Carmen
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending my love to you and your family during this time of grief.

Rudy and Diana
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Romalaina Mincey
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo