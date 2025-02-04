Help lay our beloved David to rest

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $220
Campaign funds will be received by Rachelle Roark
On Feb. 3, 2025 my father David passed away unexpectedly. He did not have anything prepared for this and I financially do not have enough to take care of all the expenses. David is a father of 2, grandfather of 2 and great-grandfather of 3. He was loved so much, and he will be missed. Please help me to lay my father to rest or share if you can. Thank you, with love, David’s daughter, Rachelle
Sending my love to you and your family during this time of grief.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
