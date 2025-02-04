Supporting Families Affected By Floods in Kenya

Raised:
KES 11,000
Campaign funds will be received by Royford Wanyoike
We are raising funds to support a group of families which were affected by floods. Most of their families were left without a place to stay. The kids have no idea how to go back to school. Let's put a smile on the face. A little coin is a dimple created on ones face.
