Help my brother get a car and back on his feet

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by April Dukes

My brother, Aaron Ihde, has been hit by the curveballs of life as we are all from time to time and dearly needs funds for a car. Please prayerfully consider helping. Any amount helps. Having been the recipient of a campaign like this I know what a difference it can make when times are hard. 

Jin
$ 25.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Hang in there!

Aunt Deanne
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

