Life Christian University&John Ramirez Ministries

This campaign was started so we can help the kingdom of God that is doing the work of the Lord, uncompromised with vigilance, tenacity and courage to win souls and prepare the saints for this great battle and the opportunity for those who have been called for the frontline and ministry. Please be generous and donate so we can further the kingdom of Jesus Christ on the earth.

Know one thing, I always say to myself, whatever I do to help others advance the gospel, I know God is generous. Our Lord Jesus Christ sees everything and in the power of the Holy Spirit, I know that God will give us credit in Heaven for the work that we came together as the body of Christ as an army fighting, standing with our brothers and sisters in faith and believing for their victory and ours in the unmatchless name of Jesus Christ, amen.

