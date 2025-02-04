Supporting Persecuted Churches





As I prepare to serve the persecuted churches in Bangalore, India, from March 26 to April 5, I am filled with anticipation and a deep sense of purpose. This mission is rooted in the words of Acts 13:47: “For this is what the Lord has commanded us: ‘I have made you a light for the Gentiles, that you may bring salvation to the ends of the earth.’” I believe that, through this opportunity, the Lord will bring hope, joy, light, and love to the hearts of those enduring persecution.





Since August, I’ve been studying at Ministry School, equipping myself with the tools to evangelize, prophesy, encourage, and serve as the Lord leads. I am committed to walking in obedience, trusting that God will provide the strength and resources needed to fulfill His calling.





In order to make this mission possible, I am seeking to raise $2,500 by March 1st. I firmly believe that when God calls you to something, He provides the way for it to come to pass. Your support—whether in prayer or through financial contributions—will play a vital role in making this mission a reality.





If you feel led to support this journey, any donation will be deeply appreciated, and I trust that God will use this partnership to bring lasting transformation to those we serve.





Thank you for your prayers, love, and support!

A Calling to Serve the Persecuted Church in Bangalore, India