Supporting India mission trip

 USD $4,000

 USD $110

Campaign created by Izabelle Martin

This March I will be going to India on a mission to stand with and support persecuted churches—brothers and sisters in Christ who are facing unimaginable hardships for their faith. Your donation will help provide them with the practical resources they need to endure and continue their work, as well as offer them the spiritual encouragement to persevere. Together, we can be a light in dark places, empowering these faithful believers to remain strong in their commitment to Christ. Your generosity will make an eternal impact, bringing hope and strength where it's most needed.
April Darragh
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

Mom
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Praying and believing God is going to bless this trip and provide the means to get there! 🙏

