HURT KITTENS

Campaign created by Brandon Kipkilei

Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Kipkilei

Hurt kittens deserve to live wells and be treated nice all over thats why this donation is to create them a shelter and also provide medication and food for them.
No kitten should be left stranded or thrown away , hence when we get more funds and good funds  we will even rescue mother cats that are unattended too.

Updates

Prayer Requests

