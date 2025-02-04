Raised:
KES 2,000
Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Kipkilei
Hurt kittens deserve to live wells and be treated nice all over thats why this donation is to create them a shelter and also provide medication and food for them.
No kitten should be left stranded or thrown away , hence when we get more funds and good funds we will even rescue mother cats that are unattended too.
