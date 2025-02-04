IVF Journey

Hello, my name is Ashley . I am currently Married and have been with my spouse since 2011. In the last two years I was recommended to seek infertility when we were not having any luck achieving pregnancy on our own. I have had two procedures to remove polyps from my uterus and to scrape the inside of my lining . I have completed two egg retrieval as of today . This month was supposed to be our embryo transfer but got to our appointment on February 3, 2025 and got told they could not see us because I had an outstanding balance and they also wanted the amount for the embryo transfer up front which was not discussed to us prior to arranging our travel and stay in Minneapolis Minnesota . We ended up getting sent back home without our embryo transfer this month because of the miscommunication on the clinic's behalf. If you want to help donate feel free to , if you can't if you would be so kind to share our story . IVF is something that is extremely expensive , it's mentally exhausting and it can cause so many emotions and feelings towards yourself and your partner and family . Being away from work for an extended amount of time has been tough .









Thank you for reading. ❤️