Goal:
KES 50,000
Raised:
KES 2,700
Campaign funds will be received by Vincent Bett
Im raising money to help the church grow and building it also and helping the poor raise money to go to school and orphans giving them food and shelters. The campaign is designed to ensure that the people in the community are being treated equally
