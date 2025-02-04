Goal:
KES 100,000
Raised:
KES 70,000
Campaign funds will be received by Clinton Ungadi
Man shall not live on bread alone. In this time of difficulties I would really like to take this opportunity to give thanks to the almighty for giving us this day. I'm coming before you'll to ask for some donations to cover our medical expenses. I am thankful and grateful for this ... Thanks
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.