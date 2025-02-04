Campaign Image

Support burnt house

Goal:

 KES 300,000

Raised:

 KES 105,000

Campaign created by Langat Timothy

Campaign funds will be received by Langat Timothy

Support burnt house

Dear community members,


I am writing to you today with a heavy heart to bring attention to the plight of several families in our neighborhood who have recently lost their homes in a devastating fire. It is truly a heart-wrenching situation to witness these families dealing with the aftermath of losing everything they own in a matter of moments.


The families affected by this tragic incident are in dire need of help to rebuild their lives and start afresh. They have lost not just their possessions, but also a sense of security and comfort that a home provides. It is our responsibility as a compassionate and caring community to come together and support these families in their time of need.


I humbly urge you all to consider donating towards a fund-raising effort to help these families rebuild their homes. Your generous contributions will make a significant difference in providing them with the resources they need to start over and rebuild their lives.


Please join me in extending a helping hand to these families who are going through a very difficult time. Your support and generosity will not only provide them with a roof over their heads but also give them hope for a brighter future ahead.


Thank you for your kind consideration and support.


Recent Donations
Daniel Mananta
50000.00 KES
1 hour ago

Daniel Mananta
5000.00 KES
1 hour ago

Rachel Maria
50000.00 KES
1 hour ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

