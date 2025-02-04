Campaign Image

Goal:

 KES 10,000

Raised:

 KES 30,000

Campaign created by Clinton Ungadi

Campaign funds will be received by Clinton Ungadi

In the times of need... We all sort to ask for help from friends,relatives or even family. I'm really humbled today to ask for donations to help raise money for one of my friends to help carter for his medical bills. I'll highly appreciate any fom of help. Thanks

Anonymous Giver
30000.00 KES
23 minutes ago

