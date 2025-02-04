Goal:
KES 10,000
Raised:
KES 30,000
Campaign funds will be received by Clinton Ungadi
In the times of need... We all sort to ask for help from friends,relatives or even family. I'm really humbled today to ask for donations to help raise money for one of my friends to help carter for his medical bills. I'll highly appreciate any fom of help. Thanks
