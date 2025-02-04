Support street children

Goal:
KES 200,000
Raised:
KES 1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Vincent Rotich
Supporting street children in Eldoret, Kenya, can transform lives. Provide food, shelter, and education through local charities and community programs. Donate clothes, sponsor vocational training, or mentor them. Partner with NGOs like Street Children Rehabilitation Centers. Every contribution—big or small—offers hope and a brighter future for these vulnerable children.
123
