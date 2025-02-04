In Loving Memory of Rafael Fuentes

Dear Friends and Family,

As some of you may know, we recently suffered a heartbreaking loss. My father-in-law, Rafael Fuentes, passed away on January 25th.

Rafael was the kind of person who would drop everything to help if you called. He was a hardworking, kind, and respectful man—a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. His sudden passing has left us in deep sorrow and without words to express our grief.

If you are able, we kindly ask for your support to help lay him to rest. Any contribution, no matter the size, would mean the world to our family.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and may God bless you all.

Queridos amigos y familia,

Como algunos de ustedes saben, recientemente sufrimos una pérdida devastadora. Mi suegro, Rafael Fuentes, falleció el 25 de enero.

Rafael era el tipo de persona que dejaba todo para ayudar si lo necesitabas. Era un hombre trabajador, amable y respetuoso, un esposo, padre, abuelo, hijo, hermano y amigo dedicado. Su partida repentina nos ha dejado con un profundo dolor y sin palabras para expresar nuestra tristeza.

Si están en sus posibilidades, les pedimos su apoyo para poder darle el descanso que merece. Cualquier ayuda, por pequeña que sea, significará mucho para nuestra familia.

Desde el fondo de nuestro corazón, les damos las gracias. Que Dios los bendiga a todos.