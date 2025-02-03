Raised:
DKK KR200
Campaign funds will be received by Bo Waern Kristensen
I have some friends in Kenya that I have helped earlier with money, but the cost's are going up and I can't give them the same amount of money anymore. That's the reason I have this fundraiser now I hope that someone else will join me in my cause. The More money that I collect! The more people I can support.
So please help me help others.
God is great
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.