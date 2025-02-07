Carisch Family Mission Trip

This all started in January of 2024 when I got to on a short term mission trip to Seguatepeque, Honduras. My friends and I were blessed with the opportunity to show the love of Christ through service to others!

We helped a small church in a proverty stricken village just outside the city. We met some amazing people and heard their powerful testimonies. But most of we got to experience the reckless love Christ has for his chruch! This was my first mission trip and by day two I was hooked! Traveling, and construction work are both things I love, and to be able to use those passions in service to Christ's kingdom was such a joyous experience!

I returned home with hopes of soon returning and immediately began praying for an opportunity. After speaking with the Pastors who shepherd the the church in Seguatepeque and much prayer, God has given my family that opportunity. This, my friends, is where you come in: we need help funding this trip.

Our trip will be construction oriented, with many opportunities to evangelize to those who are lost and encourage those who are downtrodden.

So what does that look like? The Church we are working with is located in an area of extreme poverty. It's congregation is primarily women and young children. My mother, Kathy is planing to lead a study session for the women on how to pray for the their husband's (who most likely unbelievers) and their children. My father, Tim and I, will be lead a session for the men of the community to evangelise to them. The Lord providing, we will be able to supply them with a meal, possibly the only one they get that day.

The church building itself is incomplete. The Pastors their have expressed the need of things such as new light fixtures for better lighting and bathroom renovation. This is where your help will be most needed and where most of our time on this short trip will be spent!

Your support will go directly to purchasing building supplies for the following projects:

Window repair, partitioning a classroom, finishing an exterior wall, finishing a bathroom, replacing light fixtures, and painting unfinished walls.

Every dollar contributed to finishing or upgrading their church is a dollar they can spend on outreach to the community!