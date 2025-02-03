Partner with Kathy to fund the Shoe Boxes!

Hello Friends and Family,

Many of you are aware our amazing mom, Kathy has been tirelessly working for many years now with Operation Christmas Child This ministry is a project of Samaritan's Purse. They have delivered millions of gift-filled shoeboxes to boys and girls around the world with the message of Jesus. This ministry is made possible because of amazing people like our mom.

What started out as filling a few dozen boxes through her church, has turned into over 400 lovingly filled boxes this past December. This was made possible by her church family and generous donations from the "John Walsh Memorial Fund." This was a project that our dad also loved and supported. He was so proud of our mom for the passion and hard work she has invested into this ministry.

Our mom works all year finding the best deals on toys, school supplies, clothing and more to fill these boxes. She scours the clearance aisles, often praying the Lord would lead her to the perfect deals/items to fill these boxes. You would not believe the amazing deals she finds throughout the year.

For her birthday this year, we thought we would ask if you would like to partner with her to help provide the funds she needs to purchase these special items to fill a box?

This yearly project has been our mom’s passion and has grown so much in the last few years. We want to bless her beyond her belief. Thank you so much for your generosity.

We thank you so much.

Love,

Jennifer, Mary & Beth