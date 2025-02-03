Sophie’s DR Mission Trip 2025

Hi there! I’m so excited God has blessed me with the opportunity to go to the Dominican Republic this summer and serve his people. I will be there during the summer from July 12-19, 2025.

I will be traveling with the Forester family as well as a group of baseball players and their families. We will be staying in the Guayacanes area with missionary Robersy Lara. During our stay, we will be partnering with him to feed villages, support his new church plant, and host baseball clinics while spreading God’s word.

I know that this experience will serve those in the community and myself as well. I hope to learn how to further the mission at home and bring back stories of how I witnessed God’s goodness at work.

The biggest blessing that you can provide would be to include my team and me in your prayers. We ask that you pray for our safe travels, open hearts, the community and for each day to come with the chance to plant a seed of faith.

In addition, I will need to raise funds to support the mission. If you find it in your heart and can support me financially please know that it will be used to support those in need.

Thank you for your prayers and support! I can’t wait to share how God uses each of you along this journey to bring others closer to Him!

Blessings,

Sophie Sartin

1 Peter 4:10



