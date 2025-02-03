Mexico Mission Trip!

Hello! We are Colby and Brianna Simon, we are raising money to put toward our mission trip with Vision 3:16 in May 2025.

ABOUT VISION 3:16

OUR MISSION IS TO SHARE THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST WITH THE LOST WORLD. We do this by operating eyeglass clinics to meet a very common and pressing physical need. After we address their earthly physical need, they are given the opportunity to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This ministry delivers eyeglasses to the poorest of the poor in Mexico. The teams have been doing this for about ten years. During this time, about 50,000 pairs of eyeglasses have been given to the very poor in Mexico. Without exception, people wait in line to have their vision checked with the hopes of regaining some of their vision.





We have a deep passion for this mission and love to serve our Lord in this way!



We are grateful for any amount you are able to donate toward the cost of our trip, as every little bit ads up! Please also keep our family in your prayers while we serve.