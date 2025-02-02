Campaign Image

Family of Kelly Hall

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $650

Campaign created by Angela Hall

Our dear friend Kelly Hall has completed his journey here on earth and is now enjoying eternal joy, comfort and the presence of our Lord and Savior in his new heavenly home. 

Kelly battled cancer for many years as a veteran who was unfortunately one of many victims of the broken VA system of healthcare. 

To help his family during this deeply emotional and painful time, this GiveSendGo has been created to allow all of us, his friends and fellow patriots, family members and all who knew him, to share in blessing his family and show them our love and condolences. 

Please share the link with anyone who may want to know how to help his sweet wife as she mourns the loss of her dear husband. 

Proceeds will go straight to her, and I am just here to help with the heavy lifting. It’s an honor to be asked to write this and to bring this opportunity to anyone who was touched by Kelly’s life. 

Bless you, Angie. You are ever in our prayers and in our hearts. 

Melody Jennings 
Truth Social @realcoachmel
Recent Donations
Mel
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

We are holding you close in our hearts and in prayer during this difficult time. Reach out for any reason.

David Long
$ 300.00 USD
1 hour ago

I hope this helps in some small way.

E Turbo
$ 250.00 USD
1 hour ago

Only knew his online presence. Solid as they come. Thank you for everything, brother.

