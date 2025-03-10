Support Mia's First Mission Trip

Hi! My name is Mia and I will be going on my first ever mission trip this year! I am hoping to raise funds to be able to financially afford this mission trip.

It is in Bogota, Colombia working with kids in schools. Being a teenager who not only loves working with kids, but also speaks Spanish, this feels like a strong calling for me.

If you are able to help, it is much appreciated. Anything and everything helps. Thanks you!