Support Mia's First Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Mia Hope

Hi! My name is Mia and I will be going on my first ever mission trip this year! I am hoping to raise funds to be able to financially afford this mission trip.

It is in Bogota, Colombia working with kids in schools. Being a teenager who not only loves working with kids, but also speaks Spanish, this feels like a strong calling for me. 

If you are able to help, it is much appreciated. Anything and everything helps. Thanks you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Alison
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Way to go Mia!

Ron
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

Good luck.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

You are amazing. Love you!

