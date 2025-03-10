Support Mia's First Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $125
Hi! My name is Mia and I will be going on my first ever mission trip this year! I am hoping to raise funds to be able to financially afford this mission trip.
It is in Bogota, Colombia working with kids in schools. Being a teenager who not only loves working with kids, but also speaks Spanish, this feels like a strong calling for me.
If you are able to help, it is much appreciated. Anything and everything helps. Thanks you!
Way to go Mia!
Good luck.
You are amazing. Love you!
