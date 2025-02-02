Support Seth Wages going to Manchester

Hello friends and family!



I have been blessed with the opportunity to return to Manchester U.K. with a team from my church, Prince Avenue Baptist, from June 6 - June 13 this summer. I am looking forward to returning to Manchester and excited to be serving the Lord overseas for a week. I am currently raising $1,450.00. This will cover all of my expenses for the week long trip including: plane tickets, food, housing and more.



I would love if you could pray for me and the team I will be with. Also, pray for the people we will encounter on this trip. Pray that God will use us and give us protection. All donations, big or small, will be very helpful.



Thank you in advance for your prayers and and donations, it is incredibly appreciated! Thank you also for taking the time to read this. God bless.



Luke 6:38 - Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.