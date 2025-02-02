In June I am hoping to embark on a mission trip to Uganda with my church! Here I will help teach in schools, help in medic tents, sort medication, and share my testimony and the teachings of Jesus Christ. For as long as I can remember, I've had a heart for missions and sharing the love of Jesus. Now, I have the incredible opportunity to go to Uganda and spread that love even more. Despite facing many trials and tribulations, I've found myself in a position to make this dream a reality. As part of my birthday coming up, I would be deeply grateful for any donations to support this mission trip instead of traditional gifts. Your support will help me share the love of Jesus with those in need and make a lasting impact. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me!