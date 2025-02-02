Urgent Help Needed for Our Dog

Hello, my name is Arnold Liepin, and I am reaching out to you with a heartfelt plea for help. Our beloved dog, Rembo, is just 3 years old and has already faced more challenges than any dog should. Recently, Rembo was diagnosed with a tumor and underwent surgery to remove it. While we were hopeful this would be the end of his struggles, we’ve now learned that another complex operation is urgently needed to give him the best chance at a full recovery.

Rembo is more than just a pet—he’s a cherished member of our family, a source of endless joy, and a loyal companion. His playful spirit and unconditional love have brought so much light into our lives, and we can’t imagine losing him so soon.

Unfortunately, the cost of this second surgery is beyond our means, and we are turning to your kindness for support. With your help, we can give Rembo the life-saving care he needs and the chance to live many more happy, healthy years by our side.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal and gives Rembo the hope he deserves. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting our beloved Rembo during this difficult time.

With gratitude and hope,

Arnold Liepin