Laura Divilio Medical Fund

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Catherine Marshall

Attention Class of 81 Hornets. Our fellow classmate Laura Divilio has been hospitalized with Lymphedema and will eventually be moved to a rehabilitation facility. She currently has insurance, but will need financial help with paying for  her bills and the rehab facility. Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance as she will be eternally grateful.

Marie Moltz Jimenez
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Laurie Henriquez Foster
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

