The Rebelo Family

On Friday January 31st, my brother Jeffrey Rebelo had to have emergency surgery to clear an infection from his body. This required the removal of skin and tissue. He will need a skin graft to close the wound when the infection has cleared, which will be a few weeks. He will be out of work for several weeks. He is the sole breadwinner for his family of 7 and was already working two jobs to make ends meet. The cost of his surgery and the effects of being out of work are going to be difficult for their family. If you are able to help this young family, it would be greatly appreciated! Thank you!